Houston Police Investigating Into Stabbing At 1000 Prairie Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) July 14, 2020 – Houston police are investigating the stabbing of two men at 1000 Prairie Street about 11:30 p.m. on Monday (July 13).

The victims, Brandon Leal, 22, and Ishmael Santeanez, 33, were transported to area hospitals in serious, but stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives A. Ferrell, G. Black and Officer B. Godoy reported:

A group of six to eight males got into a verbal altercation that turned physical outside of a bar at the above address. During the fight, an unknown suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Messrs. Leal and Santeanez. The suspect fled the location on foot. Paramedics transported the victims to the hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

