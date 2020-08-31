Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting on Edgar Mira At 3125 Crestdale Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at 3125 Crestdale Drive about 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday (August 26).

The victim, Edgar Mira, 18, was transported to an area hospital where doctors stated he is expected to survive.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers M. Althaus and L. Bolmanski reported:

Mr. Mira picked up an unknown suspect in front of an apartment complex at the above address. The suspect got into the passenger seat of the vehicle, sat there for a few minutes and then quickly exited the vehicle. As Mira drove off, the suspect fired multiple shots at him,striking him in the back. Mira then drove to the 3300 block of Lively Lane, where he was seen throwing a gun and narcotics over a fence. Paramedics were called to that location and transported Mira to the hospital.

Further investigation determined the vehicle Mira was driving was stolen. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence in the 339th State District Court.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

