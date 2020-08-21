Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting on Corey Holloway & Ranard Jacquett at 12148 Almeda Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of two men at 12148 Almeda Road about 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 19).

The victims, Corey Holloway, 25, and Ranard Jacquett, 30, were transported to an area hospital where doctors said they are expected to survive their wounds.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers B. Salazar and A. Williams reported:

The victims were hanging out in a business parking lot at the above address when a black Chevrolet Impala drove by them. One or more suspects inside the vehicle fired shots and struck both victims. The suspect(s) then fled the scene. Paramedics were called and transported the victims to the hospital.

Descriptions on the suspects and the motive in the shooting are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE