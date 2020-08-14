Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting on Albert Byrd At Wenda St

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at 4700 Wenda Street about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 13).

The victim, Albert Byrd, 56, was transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening wounds.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers A. Barker and C. Cardenas reported:

Mr. Byrd and a female dropped off a male (suspect) in a parking lot at the above address. The male hit one of his hands on the car door and got angry at Byrd and the woman. At that time, the male fired shots at the vehicle and struck Byrd at least two times.

The suspect, described only as a black male, then fled the scene. Paramedics were called and transported Byrd to the hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

