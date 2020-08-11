Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting Of Male At 22999 Eastex Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a male found at 22999 Eastex Freeway (State Highway 59 North) service road about 1:55 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 8).

The victim was reported in critical condition at an area hospital.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives R. Moss and M. Arrington reported:

An off-duty HPD officer working an extra job at the hospital at the above address was flagged down by the driver of a vehicle as it pulled into the emergency room area. The driver told the officer that his friend (passenger) had been shot. The vehicle had multiple bullet strikes to it. Hospital personnel treated the victim and advised he had sustained life-threatening wounds.

Officers were told the shooting happened at the intersection of Northpark Drive and the Eastex Freeway service road. The suspects were described only as two white males in a black pickup truck. A truck matching that description was later located abandoned. Detectives learned it had been stolen in an aggravated robbery. The identities of the suspects and their whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

