Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting of Hilary Bustos At 11600 Fuqua Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a woman and a juvenile male that occurred at 11600 Fuqua Street about 9:40 p.m. last Friday (Augusts 28).

The victims, Hilary Bustos, 26, and the juvenile male, 8, were transported to an area hospital where both expected to survive.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers B. Salazar and A. Williams reported:

Ms. Bustos and the juvenile were passengers in a vehicle when it was shot at by suspects in another vehicle. Bustos suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and the juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and hand. Both were transported by paramedic to the hospital. The male driver, 32, and a female juvenile passenger, 6, were not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicated one of the vehicles cut another one off after leaving a fast food restaurant.

The unknown suspect was seen driving a white, newer model, four-door Buick sedan.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

