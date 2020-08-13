Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting At 9834 Jensen Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of two men at 9834 Jensen Drive about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday (August 11).

The victims, 34 and 40, were transported to an area hospital where doctors expect them to survive their injuries.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers A. Carroll and J. De La Torre reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a night club at the above address and found two men had been shot in the legs and feet by an unknown suspect(s). The victims were transported by private vehicle to the hospital. The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

At this time, there is no known motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE