Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting At 3341 Winbern

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of two women and a man that occurred at 3341 Winbern about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday (August 25).

Two of the victims, Shakura Madden, 23, and Leonard McGowen, 28, were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. A third victim, Tatyana Brown, 23, was not seriously wounded.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives A. Hernandez and G. Black reported:

The three victims were hanging out in the parking lot of a food mart at the above address when a drive-by shooting occurred.

The unknown suspect fled the scene westbound in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

