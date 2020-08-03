Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting At 10804 South Gessner Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a female at 10804 South Gessner Road about 9:55 a.m. on Sunday (August 2).

The victim, 23, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Senior Police Officers S. Hall and A. Johnson reported:

The victim was purchasing items from a convenience store at the above address when a female suspect got behind her in the line and asked the clerk for items. The victim called the suspect an expletive and stated she was not finished. The two females got into a verbal altercation, which led to the victim punching the suspect in the face. As the altercation became physical, a handgun fell from the suspect’s waistband. As the victim continued to hit the suspect, the suspect retrieved the handgun from the floor and shot the victim one time in the abdomen.

The suspect, described only as a black female, then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to an area hospital where she is expected to survive.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

