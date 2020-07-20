Houston Police Investigating Into Man Found Deceased At 5900 Renwick Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the death of a man found at 5900 Renwick Drive about 8:50 a.m. on Sunday (July 19).
The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
HPD Homicide Division Detectives M. Condon and J. Brown reported:
Some employees of the business at the above address observed the victim unresponsive in his truck in the parking lot. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased.
Detectives learned the victim left his home about 8 p.m. on Saturday (July 18) to go to the business to buy groceries. When he was found the next morning, he had had minor abrasions to his hands and elbows.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine the man’s cause of death.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
