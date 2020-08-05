Houston Police Investigating Into Male Found Deceased At 9527 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are awaiting autopsy results on a man found deceased at 9527 Westheimer Road about 8:15 a.m. today.

The man’s identity and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant S. Murdock and Detective B. Rothberg reported:

A delivery truck driver observed the man unresponsive with a cord around his neck behind the business at the above address. Paramedics responded and pronounced the man deceased.

Investigators did not find any signs of foul play and evidence at the scene indicates it was likely a suicide. They will await results of the autopsy.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

