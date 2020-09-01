Houston Police Investigating Into Male Found Deceased At 49 San Jacinto Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are awaiting autopsy results in the death of a male found in the bayou at 49 San Jacinto Street about 12:45 p.m. on Saturday (August 29).

The identity and cause of death of the unknown black male are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant R. Olive and Detective S. Sylvester reported:

Witnesses reported seeing a body in Buffalo Bayou near a bridge at the above address. The HPD Dive Team responded to the scene to recover the body. There were no signs of trauma found on the male and he had no identification in his possession.

The investigation is pending the male’s cause of death.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

