Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Shooting At 8030 Fulton Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) The fatal shooting of a suspect at 8030 Fulton Street about 11:55 p.m. on Monday (June 29) will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.

The identity of the deceased male, 56, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant J. Horn and Detective K. McDonald reported:

The suspect entered the convenience store at the above address and tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill to a clerk. When the clerk confronted the suspect on the issue, the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot at him.

The clerk then armed himself and shot the suspect. Paramedics transported the suspect to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

