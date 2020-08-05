Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Shooting At 549 West Greens Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 549 West Greens Road about 2:40 p.m. on Monday (August 3).

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Officers E. Martinez and R. Montalvo reported:

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the above address and found the unresponsive victim on the ground. They performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing an unknown black male suspect running from the scene and driving away in a white, four-door Hyundai vehicle with paper tags.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

