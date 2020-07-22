Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Shooting an Quincy Brown

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found at 7636 Goudin Drive about 9:20 p.m. on Monday (July 20).

The victim, Quincy Brown, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant J. Horn and Detective K. McDonald reported;

HPD patrol officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to a shooting call at the above address. Upon arrival, they found Mr. Brown inside his residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him deceased.

At this time, there is no known suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.