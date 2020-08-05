Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Crash At 5500 South Loop East

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 5500 South Loop East (South Interstate Highway 610 East) about 7:40 a.m. today.

The identity of the male victim, 22, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant K. Harris and Officer J. Tran reported:

The victim was driving a green Honda Civic eastbound on the South Loop East when, according to witnesses, he switched lanes abruptly and swerved to the right across the main lanes of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then traveled another 75 feet before striking a tree in the median. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

