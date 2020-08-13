Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Crash At 2800 North Sam Houston Parkway East

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 2800 North Sam Houston Parkway East about 2:40 a.m. today.

The identity of the male victim, 23, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Griffiths and Senior Police Officer J. Broussard reported:

Officers and a heavy duty wrecker truck had emergency equipment activated and were in the process of towing a Sport Utility Vehicle that caught fire on the freeway at the above address. As the vehicles began to enter the main lanes of the freeway from the right shoulder, a blue Chevrolet Tahoe traveling in the right lane struck the heavy duty wrecker truck. Paramedics were called and pronounced the driver of the Chevrolet deceased at the scene. No one else was injured.

The investigation is continuing.

