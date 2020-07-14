Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Crash At 17000 Gulf Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) July 14, 2020 – Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 17000 Gulf Freeway about 9:30 p.m. on Monday (July 13).

The identity of the male victim, 49, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Rose and Officer V. Nguyen reported:

The victim was operating an orange Icebear PMZ motorcycle and swerving across the main lanes of the freeway at the above address when he struck a parked white, flatbed wrecker truck in front of a stalled vehicle. Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist deceased at the scene.

The wrecker driver, preparing to tow the disabled vehicle. was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

