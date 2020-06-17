Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Crash At 14827 Tuttle Point Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) June 16, 2020 – Houston police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 14827 Tuttle Point Drive about 4:05 p.m. on Monday (June 15).

The male victim, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant P. Lee and Officer D. Jones reported:

The victim was driving a gold Chevrolet Traverse westbound in the 14800 block of West Oak Plaza when he may have suffered a medical episode. He then crossed the South Richmond Avenue intersection and crashed into the backyard of a residence at the above address.

No other person or vehicles were involved in this incident.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE