Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Crash At 13700 Gulf Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) July 14, 2020 – Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 13700 Gulf Freeway about 9:40 p.m. on Monday (July 13).

The identity of the female victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Rose and Officer R. Singleton reported:

A woman was attempting to run across the main lanes of the freeway at the above address when she was struck by a white Toyota Sienna and then a white Ford F-250 pickup truck. Both drivers immediately stopped.

Paramedics pronounced the female deceased at the scene. The drivers, who did not show signs of intoxication, were questioned and then released.

The investigation is continuing.

