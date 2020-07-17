Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Crash At 12500 Clinton Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 12500 Clinton Drive about 6:20 a.m. today (July 17). The identity of the male victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant G. Lopez and Officer A. Hart reported: The victim was driving a red Chevrolet Impala at a high rate of speed eastbound at the above address. The driver of an 18-wheeler truck pulled out of a private drive and turned westbound onto Clinton Drive. The victim’s vehicle struck the trailer. Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. There are no charges at this time, pending further investigation.

