Houston Police Investigating Homicide of Michael Caraballo At 2500 Woodland Park Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 2500 Woodland Park Drive about 11:35 a.m. last Friday (July 17).

The victim, Michael Caraballo, 29, of the above address, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant R. Olive and Detective S. Sylvester reported:

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex at the above address and observed Houston Fire Department paramedics providing assistance to Mr. Caraballo. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chin. Paramedics transported Caraballo to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives learned two to three witnesses had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and are asking those individuals to contact investigators to help provide more details on the shooting.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

