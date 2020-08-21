Houston Police Charged Treveon Damarcus Bennett, Wanted In Fatal Stabbing of William Darrett

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a man at 12800 Dunlap Street about 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday (August 19).

The suspect, Treveon Damarcus Bennett (b/m, 26), is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. He is not in custody at this time.

He is accused in the death of William Darrett, 26.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeants M. Brady and M. Casso reported:

Mr. Darrett was at an apartment at the above address protecting a friend, who was the mother of Bennett’s children and had been assaulted by Bennett earlier that day.

Bennett made entry to the apartment and got into a struggle with Darrett. At some point during the struggle, Bennett stabbed Darrett, who died at the scene. Bennett then fled the scene.

Further investigation identified Bennett as the suspect in this case and on Wednesday (August 19) a murder charge was filed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Treveon Damarcus Bennett or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

