Houston Police Charged James Jermichael Kelley for Fatal Shooting At 2300 Sampson Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at 2300 Sampson Street about 10:45 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 3).

The suspect, James Jermichael Kelley (b/m, 38), is charged with murder in the 339th State District Court. He is not in custody.

The identity of the victim, 39, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant T. Simmons and Detective T. Andrade reported:

The victim was visiting friends inside a residence when he got into an altercation with Kelley. When the victim went outside, Kelley followed him. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and found the victim a short time later. Kelley had fled the scene.

Paramedics pronounced the man deceased.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Kelley is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

