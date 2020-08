Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against two suspects arrested in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred at 12261 Fondren Road about 2:30 p.m. on May 22.

The suspects, Davion Jamal Shorter (b/m, 27) and Marqis Pruitt (b/m, 28), are both charged with murder and felon in possession of a weapon in the 184th State District Court. Booking photos of both suspects are attached to this news release.

Both suspects are accused in the killing of William Eric Law, 29, of the above address.

