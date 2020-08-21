Houston Police Arrested Roy Lewis In Fatal Shooting of Christopher Jordan At 7402 Calhoun Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred at 7402 Calhoun Road about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday (August 16).

Roy Lewis, Jr. (b/m, 21), is charged with murder in the 180th State District Court.

He is accused in the death of Christopher Jordan, 26, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Homicide Division Officers P. Pak and C. Flora reported:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the above address and found Mr. Jordan inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to witnesses, there was a disturbance in the apartment that escalated to a shooting. The resident left the apartment and then called 9-1-1.

Further investigation revealed Jordan was dating Lewis’ sister. Lewis went to the apartment to check on his sister and got into a verbal altercation with Jordan. The argument escalated and Lewis shot Jordan.

On Tuesday (August 19) Lewis, who was out on bond for a prior aggravated robbery incident, was interviewed by investigators and admitted to his role in Jordan’s death.

