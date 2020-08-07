Houston Police Arrested Quinten Landry In Stabbing At 7604 Clarewood Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the stabbing of a man at 7604 Clarewood Drive about 8 p.m. on Wednesday (August 5).

The suspect, Quinten Landry (b/m, 28), is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 183rd State District Court. He is accused in the stabbing of Angel Flores, 31, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers L. Thornton and E. Bridges reported:

According to a witness, Mr. Flores and Landry got into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation in a parking lot at the above address. Landry was seen with a knife in his hand and chasing Flores. Landry then stabbed Flores multiple times in the face and chest area and then fled the scene. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Flores to an area hospital.

Landry was later taken into custody and subsequently charged for his role in the incident.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE