Houston Police Arrested Jason Wells In Homicide of Kenneth Mosley

Houston, TX (STL.News) July 28, 2020 – Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 17510 Wayforest Drive about 12:50 p.m. on April 19.

The suspect, Jason Wells (b/m, 21), is charged with murder and felon in possession of a weapon in the 262nd State District Court. A booking photo of Wells is attached to this news release.

The victim, Kenneth Mosley, 35, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant M. Holbrook and Detective J. Roscoe reported:

Mr. Mosley got into an altercation with another man at the car wash at the above address. The argument escalated when the male shot Mosley. The suspect, described only as a black male, fled the scene.

Further information led to the identification of Wells as the suspect in this case and, on April 30, he was charged in Mosley’s death. Wells subsequently surrendered to the court on July 17.

