Houston Police Arrested Ivan DeJesus Gil In Fatal Crash At 1900 Pierce St

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in a fatal crash at 1900 Pierce Street about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday (August 1).

The suspect, Ivan DeJesus Gil (H/m, 26), is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 183rd State District Court. A booking photo of Gil, who remains hospitalized, is not available at this time.

The identity of the male victim, 26, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Rose and Officer D. Nguyen reported:

Gil was driving a maroon Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed northbound on the North Freeway and took the connector ramp to the South Freeway (South State Highway 288) near the above address. The Charger struck and rode the concrete barrier for a distance and then fell off the freeway. The vehicle struck a tree and rolled before coming to a stop at the above address.

Paramedics pronounced the passenger (victim) deceased at the scene. Gil was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. He was determined to be impaired and was subsequently charged for his role in the crash.

