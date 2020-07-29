Houston Police Arrested Clifford Wayne Laws for Shooting Joseph McGowen

Houston, TX (STL.News) July 28, 2020 – A suspect charged and wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at 5322 Willow Glen Drive about 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday (July 22) is in custody.

The suspect, Clifford Wayne Laws, Jr., (b/m, 20), is charged with murder in the 338th State District Court. A booking photo of Laws is attached to this news release.

The victim, Joseph McGowen, 48, of the above address, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives J. Young and R. Rivera reported:

Laws was arguing with his girlfriend in her bedroom when Mr. McGowen attempted to intervene. The two men then began arguing and Laws produced a semi-automatic rifle and shot McGowen multiple times. Laws then fled the scene on foot.

Witnesses identified Laws as the suspect in this case and he was subsequently charged.

Further investigation developed information on Laws’ whereabouts and, on Thursday (July 23), he was arrested without incident.

