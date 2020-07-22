Houston Police Arrested Cedgadrick Ardarius Harris In Fatal Shooting

Houston, TX (STL.News) A suspect charged in the fatal shooting of a woman at 1800 Barker Cypress Road about 4:15 a.m. last Friday (July 17) is in custody. Cedgadrick Ardarius Harris (b/m, 24) surrendered to authorities Monday evening (July 20) after he was charged with capital murder in the 262nd State District Court.

The victim, Kimberly Robinson, 28, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeants M. Brady and M. Casso reported:

Harris kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s (Ms. Robinson’s) apartment and shot her multiple times as she was lying in bed. Robinson’s four-year-old daughter was lying next to her at the time of the shooting and was struck at least one time in the face. The child was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital where she was treated and expected to survive her wounds.

At least four other children, all under the age of 10, were in the apartment at the time. None of them was harmed.

Harris fled the scene. He was charged on Monday in this case and turned himself in later in the evening.