Houston Police Arrested Antwon Norman In Fatal Shooting At 3360 Alice Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman at 3360 Alice Street about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 8).

The suspect, Antwon Norman (b/m, 18), is charged with manslaughter in the 339th State District Court.

The identity of the victim, 19, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives K. McDonald and J. Escobar reported:

Patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment at the above address and found the female victim with a gunshot wound to her neck. Paramedics pronounced the woman deceased at the scene.

Norman was detained at the scene and subsequently charged for his role in the shooting.

