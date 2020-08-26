Houston: Investigation Into Shooting on Desmond Walker At 4801 Allendale Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) August 25, 2020 – Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at 4801 Allendale Road about 10:40 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 24).

The victim, Desmond Walker, 22, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officer D. Polite reported:

Mr. Walker got into an argument with a known suspect that escalated when the suspect shot Walker and then kicked him several times. The suspect fled in a silver Ford Mustang. Paramedics then transported Walker to the hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

