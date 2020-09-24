Houston; Former Postal employee Lovely Eliabe indicted for delay and destruction of Mail | USAO-SDTX

(STL.News) – A 24-year-old Richmond resident has surrendered to federal authorities following the return of an indictment alleging she delayed and/or destroyed U.S. mail, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick.

A Houston federal grand jury returned the indictment Sept. 15 against Lovely Eliabe which was unsealed today. She is expected to make an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Christina Bryan at 2 p.m.

Eliabe was allegedly employed as a rural carrier associate at the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

The indictment alleges she destroyed and delayed mail matter intended to be delivered through the USPS on June 26. As a USPS employee, Eliabe allegedly violated her obligation to deliver all of the mail matter entrusted to her.

She is no longer a USPS employee.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

USPS – Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luis Batarse is prosecuting the case.

