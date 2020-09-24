Houston; Former bank employee Claudia Wells Sept arrested in embezzlement scam involving over $40,000 | USAO-SDTX

(STL.News) – A 38-year-old Houston woman has been taken into custody on allegations of embezzling thousands from her previous employer, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against Claudia Wells Sept. 17, charging her with embezzlement from a federally-insured credit union. She is expected to make her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan at 2 p.m. today.

According to the indictment, from May 28, 2019 to June 6, 2019, Wells embezzled approximately $43,000 from an account at the credit union while she was employed there.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Belinda Beek is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

