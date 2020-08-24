Houston: Alayna McDonald Died Into Fatal Crash At 14200 Bay Oaks Boulevard

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating at fatal crash at 14200 Bay Oaks Boulevard about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday (August 22).

The female victim, Alayna McDonald, 26, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Rose and Officer D. Nguyen reported:

A witness called police after observing Ms. McDonald driving a grey Hyundai Santa Fe erratically. McDonald parked in a parking lot at 14545 Bay Oaks Boulevard where she struck a parked vehicle before leaving the scene without giving insurance information. The witness followed McDonald who fled at a high rate of speed to the above address where she left the roadway and struck two trees.

It is believed alcohol is a factor in this crash.

