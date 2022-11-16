Housing association boss faces pressure to quit after Awaab Ishak’s death

The housing boss in charge of a mouldy home which killed two-year-old Awaab Ishak is facing growing pressure to quit, as the social housing watchdog launched an investigation into possible “systemic” failings at the landlord he runs.The housing secretary, Michael Gove, was preparing to address parliament after saying it “beggars belief” Gareth Swarbrick was still in his post.Swarbrick, the chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), said he was “truly devastated about Awaab’s death and the things we got wrong” after a coroner found exposure to persistent black mould on the walls of the family’s rented home in Rochdale were a cause of the infant’s death in December 2020.But Gove called Swarbrick to a meeting “in order to explain to me why it was that this tragedy was allowed to happen”, a move backed by the shadow levelling up, housing and communities secretary, Lisa Nandy.Gareth Swarbrick, the chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing. Photograph: Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH)/PARichard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman for England, on Wednesday invoked powers to allow inspectors to interview staff and board members at RBH after he discovered three other complaints about damp and mould in the landlord’s homes which have been assessed as high- or medium-risk. He told Swarbrick in a letter he was investigating whether one of the complaints “is indicative of wider failure within the landlord”.Asked if he agreed with Gove that Swarbrick, who earns £157,000 a year, should go, Blakeway told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’ve got a personal view on it … All I would say is that I’m looking very carefully at the cases we have with that landlord, and I will be in touch with him very shortly.”He added: “What you need is leadership that actually promotes learning, isn’t defensive, and tries to identify how services can be improved when mistakes happen.”Kelly Darlington, the solicitor for Awaab’s family said: “I think he needs to take responsibility and there needs to be some accountability from Rochdale Boroughwide Housing overall.”She said Awaab’s parents “want there to be positive changes in the social housing sector to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else. Because the fact that this has happened in this day and age is pretty shocking, really.”The coroner, Joanne Kearsley, said on Tuesday the death of the “engaging, lively, endearing” Awaab should be a “defining moment” for the UK’s housing sector. Nandy said on Wednesday it was time to “end this stain on our nation’s conscience and bring our housing stock up to standard once and for all”.After reporting the mould in 2017, Awaab’s father, Faisal Abdullah, who had arrived from Sudan, was told to paint over it. A health visitor twice wrote to RBH in 2020 expressing concern about the mould and the negative health effects it could have.But Kearsley found “no action was taken and, from July 2020 until December 2020, Awaab continued to have chronic exposure to harmful mould”.Christian Weaver, the family’s barrister at the inquest, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the family had pleaded for help to tackle the problem of mould in their flat.“There’s absolutely no excuse … The overriding thing the family have been saying is, ‘We were powerless, we were screaming, we were crying out for help, but nothing was being done.’ As you can imagine, they are distraught.”Asked if Swarbrick should resign, Weaver said: “Serious questions need to be asked. The reality is Grenfell Tower was in 2017 and we often see these things happening but … so little accountability.”RBH has been approached for comment.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.The mould that blighted Awaab’s family flat is far from rare in social or private rented housing. Blakeway, who regulates only social housing, said on Wednesday: “I have seen a dramatic increase in the case work on damp or mould.“Landlords have not always prioritised or focused on issues like damp and mould, and there’s kind of been almost a dismissive attitude by some, kind of fatalism by some,” he said. “And that’s what you can see now, the consequences of it.”Official figures suggest 120,000 households are living in social housing in England that has problems with condensation and mould, three times the proportion in privately owned homes. About 176,000 private renting households are also living with mould, although a survey by the housing charity Shelter puts the number higher, with mould affecting nearly 653,000 private renting families. Blakeway is calling for a law change to create an ombudsman for private renters.“If you are a private tenant, you can’t necessarily get access to redress to an ombudsman,” he said “We need the law to change so that we can do.”Nandy wrote to Gove on Wednesday urging him to immediately introduce a new decent homes standard, saying that the government’s failure to set a timetable to do so was “now beyond unacceptable”. She said Awaab’s death must be “a wake-up call for government”.She also urged him to set up an investigation into the treatment of refugees in the housing system and the role that racism may have played in the treatment of Awaab and his family. She said government figures showed households with the highest rates of overcrowding were in minority ethnic groups.The social housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa said the issue of mould was not seen as a priority. “This case is a damning indictment of poor housing in the UK, poor social housing,” he said.He said Awaab’s case was one of thousands of examples of young people growing up in damp and mould. “Over the last 18 months of me campaigning, I’ve had over 300 families reach out to me complaining of living in conditions with damp and mould and being ignored by their landlord.”