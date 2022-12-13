Household pressure to mount as interest rates rise, warns Bank



Household pressure to mount as interest rates rise and banks rein in lending, warns Bank of EnglandBy Lucy White For The Daily Mail Published: 17:01 EST, 13 December 2022 | Updated: 17:01 EST, 13 December 2022

Households and businesses face ‘significant pressure’ as interest rates rise and banks rein in lending, the Bank of England warned.Central bank officials said 4m households would be hit with more expensive mortgage bills over the next year.And higher unemployment would pile further pressure on families, the Bank said yesterday. Bank of England officials said 4m households would be hit with more expensive mortgage bills over the next yearBusinesses, especially smaller companies or those which depend on international supply chains, would also feel the squeeze, the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said yesterday.But despite the bleak picture facing Britons into 2023, the Bank said times would not be as tough as during the financial crisis of 2008-09 or the property crash in the 1990s. In its latest report on the stability of the UK’s financial system, the FPC said: ‘Falling real incomes, increases in mortgage costs and higher unemployment will place significant pressure on household finances.’The share of households whose debt repayments are considered high when compared to their incomes would rise to 2.4 per cent, or around 670,000, up from around 1.5 per cent now. But this would be lower than the 2.8 per cent seen in the run-up to the financial crisis.The Bank said there were signs lenders, worried about the deteriorating economic outlook, were beginning to hand out loans less freely.In a warning shot at those banks, the FPC said: ‘Excessive restrictions on lending would prevent creditworthy households and businesses from accessing funding. This would be counterproductive, harming both the wider economy and ultimately the banks themselves.’It said it would be on the look-out for ‘unwarranted tightening’ in banks’ lending criteria.

