Household budget calculator: Work out income, spending and bills

November 1, 2022
Household budget calculator: Get help working out your income, spending and bills

Our household budget calculator lets you track what you have coming in and where your moneygoes every month.

Getting a grip on your incomings and outgoings is the essential first step in fixing your finances. 

Once you know the details you can think about where you can cut back, how much money you can afford to save or invest, and start to plan for a better financial future.

Before you use thishowever, it makes sense to spend some time gathering together thepieces of paper you will need, such as pay slips, council tax bills,insurance policies and credit card bills.

