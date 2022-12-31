

House of Fraser quits Central London as it closes down its shop in Westfield shopping centreBy Neil Craven for The Mail on Sunday Published: 17:15 EST, 31 December 2022 | Updated: 17:40 EST, 31 December 2022

House of Fraser has abandoned Central London after quietly closing its shop in Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd’s Bush.The withdrawal follows its exit from Oxford Street in January and the closure of its store in the City three years earlier.It means Croydon is now the branch which is closest to Central London. The withdrawal follows its exit from Oxford Street in January (pictured)Other department store owners have also stopped operating in the capital.Debenhams collapsed two years ago while Fenwick said last month that it will shut down its New Bond Street shop in 2024.One retail executive said: ‘It’s a sad day when London can no longer support this kind of shop.’House of Fraser has shut a number of stores in recent months including those in Leeds, Norwich and Huddersfield. Its High Wycombe branch has also been earmarked for closure.The chain will be left with about 30 shops in the UK – about half the number it had before going into administration in 2018.The company was rescued by billionaire former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and is now part of his Frasers Group.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…