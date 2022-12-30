Hot Stocks: TIGR, FUTU drop on regulatory pressure in China; SJR rises; VRNA sets new high

Stocks finished mildly lower on Friday, closing out a dismal 2022 on a note of lingering caution. The S&P 500 dropped about 19% for the year as a whole, the worst performance since 2008. While the day lacked overall catalysts to drive trading, a handful of individual stocks moved on news. This included Shaw Communications (SJR), which advanced after clearing a regulatory hurdle related to its merger deal with Rogers Communications (RCI). Elsewhere, UP Fintech (TIGR) and Futu Holdings (FUTU) plunged on news of a regulatory crackdown in China. Both stocks lost around 30% of their value. Meanwhile, Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) added to its recent momentum, becoming one of the few stocks to set a new 52-week high on 2022’s final trading day. Standout Gainer Shaw Communications (SJR) saw its stock surge after a Canadian regulator decided not to block the firm’s proposed merger with Rogers Communications (RCI). As a result, SJR soared by 9%. Canada’s Competition Tribunal said it would not scuttle the proposed $19.1B merger between the firms. The transaction still faces a review by Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. The clearing of the regulatory hurdle allowed SJR to rally $2.38 to close Friday at $28.78. The stock, which had been drifting lower in December, jumped to its highest finish since July. Meanwhile, RCI also rose on the news. The stock climbed $1.79 to close at $46.84. Standout Decliner A regulatory crackdown by Chinese authorities sparked a massive slide in shares of UP Fintech (TIGR) and Futu Holdings (FUTU). On the news, TIGR dropped 29% and FUTU plunged 31%. The China Securities Regulatory Commission warned that it would ask the brokerage service providers to stop taking new onshore China investors as customers until they rectify “illegal” business activities related to cross-border securities trading. Weighed down by the regulatory pressure, TIGR fell $1.36 to close at $3.41. With the retreat, the stock recorded its lowest finish since mid-October. Meanwhile, FUTU finished Friday’s trading at $40.64, a decline of $18.26. This reversed gains seen in November and the first half of December. FUTU dropped to its lowest close since Nov. 9. Notable New High Verona Pharma (VRNA) began a sharp upswing earlier this month after it announced positive clinical data from a late-stage trial. Friday saw a continuation of this advance, with the stock rising another 7% and setting a fresh 52-week high. On Dec. 20, VRNA revealed that a nebulized form of its ensifentrine product met the main and secondary goals of a Phase 3 trial, which reviewed the product as a treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In response to the news, shares jumped 38% the day after the data came out. This was followed up by another 25% advance the subsequent session. Shares have continued to show an upward bias this week, including an 11% advance on Thursday. During Friday’s session, VRNA rose $1.72 to close at $26.13. The stock also reached an intraday 52-week high of $26.23. Shares have surged more than 90% in the past month and skyrocketed more than 500% in the past six months.

