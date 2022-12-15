Hot Stocks: Retail stocks drop; RBLX slumps on weak bookings data; NVAX crashes 34%; LEN rises on earnings

Ongoing worries about the Federal Reserve and soft economic data spurred a major retreat on Thursday, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 3%. The Dow lost more than 760 points, while the S&P 500 fell 2.5%. Retail stocks were among the losers on the session, hurt by disappointing November sales figures. Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), ThredUp (TDUP), Farfetch (FTCH), Wayfair (W) and Stitch Fix (SFIX) were among the sector’s notable decliners. Novavax (NVAX) was another standout to the downside. News of a stock offering and the reduction of a supply commitment sent shares lower by more than a third. Meanwhile, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) posted a double-digit percentage slide following the release of November performance statistics. Bucking the overall downward trend on the day, Lennar (LEN) posted gains in the wake of its latest earnings report. Sector In Focus The release of weaker-than-expected retail sales fostered concerns about the health of the consumer headed into the heart of the holiday shopping season. This, along with the general weakness stirred by fears of ongoing interest rate hikes, pushed many high-profile retailers lower. Amazon (AMZN) and Target (TGT) dropped more than 3%. Meanwhile, online names suffered worse than the rest of the industry, with double-digit losses posted by ThredUp (TDUP) and Farfetch (FTCH). Wayfair (W) slumped about 8%, while Stitch Fix (SFIX) declined by about 7%. Walmart (WMT) held up better than much of the rest of its competitors. The stock ended lower by less than 1%. Standout Gainer In an otherwise weak market, Lennar (LEN) offered a rare bright spot. Shares of the homebuilder advanced almost 4% after the company announced better-than-expected quarterly results. The firm announced a quarterly profit that topped projections on revenues that rose nearly 21% to $10.2B. This came despite a 13% drop in deliveries and a 15% retreat in new orders. LEN initially dipped when its results were released after Wednesday’s close, dragged down by a sluggish new orders forecast for Q1. The company said it now expects 12K-13.5K orders in Q1, compared to 15.7K in the same period last year. Shares opened lower on Thursday but built strength through the session. The stock eventually finished at $94.29, an advance of $3.43 on the day. With the advance, LEN extended gains that have marked trading since late October. The stock is now up 46% in the past six months. However, this upswing has failed to overcome losses posted in the first half of the year. Shares remain lower by 16% in 2022 as a whole. Standout Decliner The release of November bookings data sparked a massive slide in Roblox (RBLX). Shares of the video game platform fell nearly 16% amid signs that a strong U.S. dollar was hurting results. The metaverse play estimated that its bookings for November finished between $222M and $225M. Meanwhile, the firm’s estimated average bookings per daily active user were down 7%-9% compared to last year. “The strengthening of the US Dollar against the Euro, British Pound, and other foreign currencies during 2022 has had an adverse impact on bookings. We estimate that the impact of foreign currency fluctuations led to a reduction of approximately 4-5% in the year-over-year growth rate for November bookings,” the company reported. On the news, RBLX dropped $5.22 to close at $27.91. This took the stock below a recent trading range and to its lowest finish since June. Shares have lost about 72% of their value in 2022. Notable New Low Novavax (NVAX) suffered a mass investor exodus, hurt by news of a planned stock offering and an adverse supply agreement change. The headlines sparked a 34% selloff, taking the stock to a new 52-week low. The vaccine maker reported that the U.K. was slashing the size of its supply agreement with the company by half. Meanwhile, NVAX also revealed a $125M public offering of common stock. NVAX plunged to an intraday 52-week low of $11.11. Shares ticked off this mark just before the close, eventually ending at $11.32. Still, this represented a decline of $5.91 compared to the previous day’s close. For 2022 as a whole, shares have shed 92% of their value.

