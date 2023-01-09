Hot Stocks: Global brokerages on TCS, Tata Motors and Sona BLW

The global brokerage firm JPMorgan maintained its underweight stance on and a neutral view on . CLSA upgraded Sona BLW to a buy rating.

We have collated a list of recommendations from top brokerage firms from ETNow and other sources:

JP Morgan on TCS: Underweight | Target Rs 3000

JPMorgan maintained an underweight rating on TCS post December quarter results with a target price of Rs 3000.

“The Q3 print was broadly in-line with estimates. The near-term outlook remains cautious. The deal wins remain soft, and the book-to-bill is declining which could be a concern,” the brokerage said.

Jefferies on TCS: Hold| Target Rs 3500

Jefferies maintained its hold rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 3500 post December quarter results.

“Q3 revenues beat estimates but profits were missed due to forex losses. Declining headcount and book-to-bill ratio falling to a 3-yr low point to a sharp growth moderation,” said the note

Morgan Stanley on TCS: Equal-weight| Target Rs 3350



Morgan Stanley maintained an equal weight rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 3350 post Q3 results.

“Revenue beat (positive) but weak book-to-bill ratio (negative). Resilient performance and balanced commentary affirm optimism for FY24 growth,” said the note.

Nomura on TCS: Reduce| Target Rs 2850



Nomura maintained a reduce rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 2850 post Q3 results.

“Q3 reported a modest revenue beat, but margin was a miss. The order book holding is up, but the near-term visibility remains low,” it said.

CLSA on Sona BLW: Buy| Target Rs 535



CLSA upgraded Sona BLW with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 535.

“Acquisition shall open a new growth vertical as Sona Novelic’s financials are impressive,’ it said.

“The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from its first year. The global investment bank expects 28% CAGR for earnings over FY22-25,” it added.

JPMorgan on Tata Motors: Neutral| Target Rs 400

JPMorgan maintained a neutral rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 400.

“JLR wholesales and mix improved on a QoQ basis. The order-book growth remains gradual,” it said.

The global investment bank will watch out for management commentary regarding debt reduction.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

