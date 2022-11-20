Hot Stocks: Global brokerages on Glenmark Life, Zomato and Hindustan Unilever

Global brokerage firm BofA Securities maintained a buy on , Jefferies retained a buy on , and JPMorgan maintained an overweight rating on Hindustan Unilever.

We have collated a list of recommendations from top brokerage firms from ET NOW and other sources:

BofA Securities on Glenmark Life: Buy| Target Rs 560



BofA Securities maintained a buy rating on Glenmark Life with a target price of Rs 560. Sustainable growth drivers are in focus.

Diversifying customer base through new addition and going forward portfolio expansion is the key to offset price pressure, it said.

“CDMO is the next growth lever. Along with that capacity, expansion is likely to aid growth,” said the note.

Jefferies on Zomato: Buy| Target Rs 100



Jefferies maintained a buy rating on Zomato with a target price of Rs 100. Zomato has seen a recent senior management departure. The management must now balance the growth & margins, said Jefferies.

JPMorgan on Hindustan Unilever: Overweight| Target Rs 2,800



JPMorgan maintained an overweight rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target of Rs 2,800. The innovation focus is going premium and digital.

“The near-term outlook is of cautious optimism. Home care, hair care and tea remain the star performers,” said the note.

Modest margins expansion to support double-digit EPS growth, it said, adding that there is a significant focus on attaining best-in-class ESG metrics.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

