Hot Stocks: Global brokerage view on Yes Bank, InterGlobe Aviation and Paytm

Morgan Stanley on Yes Bank: Underweight| Target Rs 20.50

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yes Bank with an underweight rating and a target price of Rs 20.50.

The Return on Asset (ROA) recovery beyond 1% will be gradual, it said. The global investment bank expects strong RoA improvement to 1% by FY25, which will be helped by higher PPOP margins/lower credit costs.

Credit Suisse on InterGlobe Aviation: Outperform| Target Rs 2350

Credit Suisse maintained an outperform rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target price of Rs 2350 on the back of strong plane addition in Q3, particularly 321 NEO.

Indigo is leveraging the robust demand environment, it said. The global brokerage firm is of the view that a combination of higher yield and lower costs may lead to a strong Q3.

JPMorgan on Paytm: Overweight

JPMorgan maintained an overweight rating on Paytm. Buyback won’t hamper any growth plans of the company, said the brokerage firm. The company will generate excess cash after taking into account the investments.

The global investment bank expects tailwinds on cash generation from improving Adj EBITDA. It expects Paytm to burn $33 million over the next three quarters.

