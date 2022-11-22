Hot Stocks: DKS, A rally on earnings news; ZM drops; BX downgrade

Earnings news provided a major catalyst in Tuesday’s midday trading. This included Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Agilent Technologies (A), which both rose after posting better-than-expected quarterly results. On the other side of the spectrum, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) slumped on its financial figures, hurt by unimpressive revenue and a disappointing top-line forecast. Elsewhere, Blackstone (BX) showed midday weakness as well, hurt by an analyst’s downgrade. Gainers Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) surged following the release of its quarterly results. Shares of the sporting goods retailer jumped about 7% in midday trading after the firm beat expectations in Q3 with both its top and bottom lines. DKS said its revenue rose nearly 8% from last year to reach $2.96B, exceeding analysts’ consensus by $260M. The firm also raised its 2022 comparable store sales guidance, although it still expects a decline for the year of 1.5%-3.0%. Agilent Technologies (A) also advanced in the wake of its quarterly report. Better-than-expected earnings and revenue prompted a 6% midday rise in the firm’s shares. The provider of lab equipment gave an upbeat forecast as well. The company projected non-GAAP EPS for the year of $5.61-$5.69, above the $5.47 that analysts had predicted. Decliners The release of quarterly results prompted selling in Zoom Video Communications (ZM), with shares slipping 6% in intraday action. The online video conference platform exceeded expectations with its Q3 profit but provided a light forecast for Q4. ZM projected revenue between $1.095B and $1.105B for the current quarter. Analysts were looking for a figure of $1.12B. The company said foreign exchange will cut into its revenue total. Blackstone (BX) also lost ground in midday trading, hurt by a bearish analyst comment. Credit Suisse downgraded its rating on BX to Underperform from Neutral, citing decelerating retail platform contribution, among other factors. Shares slipped 3% on the news.

