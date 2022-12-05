Hot Stocks: CRM sets new 52-week low; VFC plunges; IOVA insider buying; SJW hits 52-week high

Rising caution ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting sent stocks sharply lower on Monday. The S&P 500 dropped 1.8%, reversing some of the gains posted in the middle of last week. Looking at individual stocks, Iovance (IOVA) surged on news of insider buying, sparking a double-digit percentage gain. Meanwhile, SJW Group (SJW) received a boost from its inclusion in an S&P index, taking the stock to a new 52-week high. On the downside, VF Corp. (VFC) plunged on a lowered outlook and the retirement of its CEO. At the same time, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) added to recent weakness on another key leadership departure, dropping to another 52-week low. Standout Gainer News of insider buying spurred gains in Iovance (IOVA). Shares of the biopharma startup jumped 17% after a member of its board made a major purchase of company shares. According to a regulatory filing, director Wayne Rothbaum, the president of Quogue Capital LLC, bought a total of $65M worth of IOVA shares. As part of this, Rothbaum added 10M shares to his IOVA holdings, at $6.50 per share. IOVA finished trading at $8.03, an advance of $1.19 on the day. Shares closed below $6 as recently as last week. Even with the recent bounce back, the stock remains 58% lower for 2022, sitting well off its 52-week high of $20.60. Standout Decliner VF Corp. (VFC) lost ground after the company reduced its forecast for 2023 and announced a key leadership change. The stock dropped more than 11% on the news. The footwear and apparel maker said it now sees revenue in the second half of 2023 “to be modestly lower than previously outlined.” The firm, which owns the Vans and Timberland brands, blamed “the impact of weaker than anticipated consumer demand across its categories, primarily in North America.” In addition, VFC announced the retirement of its CEO, Steve Rendle. Benno Dorer, a member of the firm’s board of directors, has been named interim president and CEO while the company conducts a search for a permanent replacement. Dragged down by the news, VFC finished Monday’s trading at $29.51, a decline of $3.71 on the day. The slide reversed gains posted late last month, with the stock falling to its lowest close since Nov. 9. Notable New High Boosted by its inclusion in a closely followed S&P index, SJW Group (SJW) rallied almost 7%. The upswing added to recent gains, driving the stock to a new 52-week high. The rally came as SJW will join the S&P SmallCap 600. Stocks often rise in response to news that they will join a key index, as funds tied to that index need to purchase shares. Shares of the water and wastewater utilities company rose $5.19 to close at $79.58. The stock also touched an intraday 52-week high of $80.11. SJW has climbed nearly 14% over the past week, adding to an upswing that has lasted since late September. Shares have climbed 38% since their closing price on Sept. 27. This has reversed losses seen earlier in the year. With its latest gains, SJW is now 9% higher for 2022 as a whole. Notable New Low Salesforce (CRM) pushed further lower following news of another key executive departure. The stock dropped more than 7% on the session, expanding a recent slide to reach a new 52-week low. The enterprise software maker revealed that Stewart Butterfield, the head of Slack, will be leaving the company. CRM closed its $27B acquisition of the workplace messaging company in August 2021. CRM dropped $10.64 to close Monday’s trading at $133.93. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $132.88. Last week, shares slumped after the announcement that the firm’s co-CEO Bret Taylor would be leaving. The news sent the stock lower by 8% on Thursday, with a further decline of nearly 2% on Friday. CRM has now fallen 12% in the past week. In 2022, the stock has dropped about 48%.

