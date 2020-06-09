Hot Springs Woman Laurie Hooks-Lowrey Sentenced To 8 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced yesterday that Laurie Hooks-Lowrey, age 51, of Hot Springs, AR, was sentenced to a total of 96 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable amount of Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Hot Springs.

According to court records, on or about October 17, 2019, Hooks-Lowrey distributed over 25 grams of methamphetamine. The court records also revealed that she distributed methamphetamine on at least four other occasions prior to October of 2019.

Hooks-Lowrey was indicted by a federal grand jury in November of 2019, and entered a guilty plea in February of 2020.

This case was investigated by the 18th East Judicial District Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Division. Assistant United States Attorney Bryan Achorn and Special Assistant United States Attorney Trent Daniels prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.

