Hot Springs Man Tyler Merle Cable Sentenced To 7 Years In Federal Prison

Hot Springs Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking And Firearms Possession

(STL.News) – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced today that Tyler Merle Cable, age 34, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced on June 22, 2020 to a total of 84 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Hot Springs.

In the fall of 2019, Detectives with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force launched an investigation into drug trafficking in the Western District of Arkansas. In September of 2019, detectives conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine and a firearm from Cable.

Cable was indicted by a federal grand jury in November of 2019, and entered a guilty plea in February of 2020.

This case was investigated by the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville. Assistant United States Attorney Bryan Achorn prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.

