(STL.News) COVID-19 has killed more than 15,000 in Brazil and reported infections have surpassed those in Italy and Spain. Experts say that with a lack of testing, these numbers could be much higher. But, President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the disease and pushed to reopen the economy. Many people, including healthcare workers, feel they are being left on their own to battle the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News